Preciousness: Tia Mowry, Cory Hardrict And Son Cree Have A Beautiful Beverly Hills Shower For Baby Girl Mowry
- By Bossip Staff
Tia Mowry And Cory Hardrict Have A Baby Shower For The Daughter They’re Expecting
Tia Mowry had a Beverly Hills baby shower this weekend to celebrate their new baby girl who will be arriving soon.
The couple and their son color coordinated for the elegant affair, which was held at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills.
Hit the flip for more pics as well as some Easter Sunday shots from both Tia and Tamera
Tia spent her Easter Sunday with her mom and brothers
Tamera spent time with her family along with cousin Jerome