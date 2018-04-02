Preciousness: Tia Mowry, Cory Hardrict And Son Cree Have A Beautiful Beverly Hills Shower For Baby Girl Mowry

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 8

Tia Mowry's baby shower party at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills

Dave Starbuck/Future Image/WENN.com

Tia Mowry And Cory Hardrict Have A Baby Shower For The Daughter They’re Expecting

Tia Mowry had a Beverly Hills baby shower this weekend to celebrate their new baby girl who will be arriving soon.

The couple and their son color coordinated for the elegant affair, which was held at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills.

Hit the flip for more pics as well as some Easter Sunday shots from both Tia and Tamera

