Exclusive: Watch Jay-Z Imitate your Favorite Rappers On Netflix’s “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman” [VIDEO]

Hov Newest Big Name To Join David Letterman On His New Netflix Show Which Airs April 6

Jay-Z talks about what it takes to make a great rapper in the latest episode of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman.”

Jay first imitates Snoop Dogg, and then moves to Eminem as examples of how their flow and voice set them apart. Beyonce’s husband is among several celebs who will be guests on the show, including George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Tina Fey, Howard Stern and President Barack Obama.

Check out a clip from the interview above.