F Yo Racist Monument: Native Americans Get Statue Of Colonizer President William McKinley Removed

Native Americans Get President William McKinley’s Statue Removed

According to LATimes, Arcata, California will become the first city or town to remove a statue of a president due to his ugly and racist history.

President William McKinley has widely charged with leading Native Americans to slaughter in the states as well as other native peoples in other countries.

We all know that in the fight for civil rights and equality, Native Americans get the shortest end of the stick quite often. The leader of the Seventh Generation Fund for Indigenous People, Chris Peters, calls McKinley a founder of “settler colonialism” who raped and killed his ancestors.

In the wake of several confederate statues being removed across the country, Native folks just want some equal treatment, to not have those who murdered and enslaved aren’t publicly celebrated.

If you can’t respect that…