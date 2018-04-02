Exclusive: Here’s How Princess Love Pulled Hilarious “Water Breaking” April Fools Prank On Ray J…

DJ WayneInDisThang Details Princess Love Pranking Ray J On April Fool’s Day

Princess Love pulled off a hilarious April Fools days prank on her baby zaddy Ray J that has the internet in shambles. In the video, preggo Princess pretended that her water broke and friends recorded Ray J’s reaction. The result was so comical, folks thought it was staged.

“Don’t look at my wife’s water” – Ray J is comedy. But is it real?

Yes, it’s really REAL. We spoke exclusively to Ray J’s DJ WayneInDisThang who captured the prank on camera. The group was just winding down from a gig in Rhode Island when it popped off. We asked him exactly how she did it.

Dj WayneInDisThang: Princess grabbed a little plastic bag she found at the hotel and filled it with water before we left the show. She just squeeze it underneath her clothes to make it look like her water broke. BOSSIP: People saw him laughing but, did Ray J know what was happening? Dj WayneInDisThang: Ray J really didn’t know what was happening. Princess had told us she was going to do it earlier that day and everyone just played along. She said “hey I think I want to prank Ray” and we made a plan. So after the show, right at midnight we get on the elevator and she did it. Afterwards he wasn’t mad at all, he laughed about it some more.

