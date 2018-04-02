Rest In Power: Winnie Mandela Dead At 81
- By Bossip Staff
Winnie Mandela Dies
The former wife of the late South African President Nelson Mandela has died. Winnie Mandela has passed away, according to the South African anti-apartheid campaigner’s personal assistant.
Details are skimpy about her death, but Mandela as reportedly very ill for years and was recently admitted to a hospital with a kidney infection.
As previously reported the activist met with Tyrese and his wife Samantha Gibson in November 2017 during a South African trip.
Her ex-husband Nelson Mandela passed away in 2013.
Rest in power Winnie!