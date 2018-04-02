Rest In Power: Winnie Mandela Dead At 81

Winnie Mandela Dies

The former wife of the late South African President Nelson Mandela has died. Winnie Mandela has passed away, according to the South African anti-apartheid campaigner’s personal assistant.

Details are skimpy about her death, but Mandela as reportedly very ill for years and was recently admitted to a hospital with a kidney infection.

As previously reported the activist met with Tyrese and his wife Samantha Gibson in November 2017 during a South African trip.

Her ex-husband Nelson Mandela passed away in 2013.

Rest in power Winnie!