La Flame La Familia: Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Celebrate Stormi’s First Easter

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Spent Stormi’s First Easter With Friends And Family

Kylie Jenner and Travis Jenner showcased their swirly love on Snapchat over the weekend, sharing snaps and videos from a friends and family gathering that also included Kylie’s best friend Jordyn Woods, mom Kris Jenner and we spotted niece North West as well!

A fan site for daughter Stormi reposted the precious pictures and videos which included Kylie posting up a Mommy gang pic with a friend as well as videos of Travis doting on his daughter.

Super cute right?

Hit the flip for more from the celebration