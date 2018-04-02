So Sad: Cliff Crash Killing Viral Boy & 5 Siblings Believed To Be Intentional By Adoptive Parents

Hart Family Pacific Coast Crash Likely To Be Murder-Suicide

The crash off of the Pacific coast in California killing a family of 8 is suspected of being intentionally according to authorities. The family, known for traveling and partaking in different protests against police violence, was made up of all adopted children and two mothers, Jennifer and Sara Hart. According to NY Daily News, the highway patrol made the stunning disclosure after analyzing the SUV’s onboard computer and searching Jennifer and Sara Hart’s home in Woodland, Wash., for possible suicide notes.

Reportedly, the car was travelling at 90 miles per hour when it departed from the cliff and landed in the Pacific ocean with all of the kids inside. Who was driving the car has not been revealed, or whether both parents had agreed to the murder-suicide involving their adopted children.

So sad.