Postivity: Houston Teen Micheal Brown Admitted To Top 20 Colleges With Full Ride To All Of Them

Here's how Micheal Brown celebrated his acceptance to Stanford. The 17-year-old from Houston, Texas, applied to 20 of the best universities in the US and was admitted to every single one with a full ride — and $260,000 in additional scholarship offers https://t.co/HrXpq9vX2Y pic.twitter.com/oWMro4DAYS — CNN (@CNN) April 2, 2018

Black boy joy…

Houston Teen Admitted To Top 20 Colleges, Gets Full Ride To All

A 17-year-old Houston boy is going viral for being not only being accepted to 20 top colleges but for receiving full-ride scholarships to all of them. Micheal Brown, a senior at Lamar High School, got accepted into the likes of Harvard, Yale, Princeton, the University of Pennsylvania, Northwestern, Stanford and Georgetown as well as others like Pomona College and the University of Michigan.

The New York Times spoke with his mother Berthinia Rutledge-Brown who couldn’t be prouder of her son’s achievements.

“I cried because I realized that there was a chance that my child would get the education he deserves — the one I could not afford to pay for,” she said. “He actually earned it,” said Ms. Rutledge-Brown, a drug counselor. “I always knew Mike would get into a good school. I always knew he’d get good scholarship support. But I never imagined this.”

Micheal has a 4.68-grade point average, an SAT score of 1540 out of 1600 and an ACT score of 34 out of 36.

In addition to the full rides, he also has $260,000 in outside scholarships.

We see you, king! Congrats on your achievements!