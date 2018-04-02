RHOP Karen Huger Claps Back At Her Costars’ Shady $4.5 Million Tax Debt Comments

#RHOP’s Karen Huger Responds To Her Costars’ $4.5 Million Tax Shade

The Grande Dame of Potomac is clapping back at her costars for speaking on her personal life. Karen Huger and the ladies of the “Real Housewives of Potomac” are back for season three and there’s even more drama brewing.

As previously reported The Washington Post released a story saying that Karen’s software exec hubby Ray “Black Bill Gates” Huger owes nearly $1.5 million in back-due federal taxes. On top of that, his company reportedly owes more than $3 million, according to public records.

Now Karen’s got something to say.

AllAboutTheTea spoke with Karen and she shut downnnnnn her costars for shadily sticking their nose in her business. According to Karen, they “sadly” have no lives of their own and they need her to have a storyline.

“Some of the girls’ behavior can best summed up as failed attempts to deflect from their own lackluster lives that have no redeeming qualities nor hold any real interest for viewers.They look like very desperate, insecure,(supposedly) GROWN mean girls. My advice to them would be…Straighten up and fly right! After all your children are watching you and learning from your behavior. Show them how to be true friends, not back stabbing BATCHES — it’s an ugly look.”

Furthermore, they might find themselves subjected to a lawsuit for defamation of character…

“I have the power of the pen to enforce a defamation of character lawsuit at any time,” she told AllAboutTheTea. So, they really need to back off and stop with the LIES.”

and the “obsessive” ladies have no right to “attack her family.”

“A few of the ladies seem to have a serious problem. Their continuous attacks directed at me are nothing new, this has been their mode of operation for years,” said Karen. ”The constant demand to know — and comment on — every detail about my life is borderline obsessive. It would be comical if it were not so SAD. This season they take it to an all-time low, and attack my family. This is where I draw the line… this is not a game, it’s our lives. ”

Karen was seen on the premiere slamming Robyn Dixon for bringing up the Washington Post article.

“I don’t owe anybody anything, you’ve got make millions to owe millions and I do. Trust and believe!” said Karen.

Well, she’s right about that, still, it’s not necessarily the best thing to brag about.

Be careful ladies, the Grand Dame’s not playing…

See what Karen had to say about her hubby’s alleged tax woes.