Dreamhaters: Janky Judge Genece Brinkley Bangs Gavel On Meek Mill’s Potential Bail

Image via Arik McArthur/FilmMagic/Getty

Meek Mill Denied Bail Release

Looks like Meek Mill is may just have to have to serve his 2-4 years sentence as it was initially ruled.

Although the Philly rapper’s lawyer is appealing his case with the state of Pennsylvania, according to TMZ, highly-side-eyed judge Genece Brinkley has officially denied Meek’s request for bail release.

The ruling flies in the face of recommendations by the D.A. and the governor to allow Meek back on the streets under appropriate conditions. Bogus bish Brinkley ain’t tryin’ to hear it…

“This ruling from Judge Genece Brinkley simply reaffirms the fact she has turned Meek Mill’s case into a personal vendetta.” Tacopina goes on … “In spite of the recommendations from the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, which was supported by Governor Tom Wolf, the judge continues to stand alone in supporting Officer Reginald Graham’s perjured testimony as well as his criminal behavior that has been documented.”

Judge Brinkley is in the way. Smh.