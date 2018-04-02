WELP: Here’s What The Kardashians Think About Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Fisticuffs

Call Rob…

The Kardashians React To Blac Chyna’s Six Flags Fight

The Kardashians are apparently none too pleased with that shocking footage of Blac Chyna going HAM at an amusement park.

As previously reported video footage was released of Chyna swinging Dream Kardashian’s stroller at someone and being restrained by several people including her barely legal bae YBN Almighty.

Chyna then released a statement explaining that she exploded because a stranger touched Dream without permission.

“Being famous is hard enough dealing with scrutiny but when someone feels comfortable to come and touch your child it’s a whole other story,” she said. “I do not condone violence nor am I a violent person but shout out to all of the amazing mothers out there that will protect their children at all cost.

Despite Chyna’s dignified statement on what went down, she’s apparently drawing criticism from the Kardashian family.

E Online reports that the klan’s “unsurprised” by Chyna’s behavior and they think it’s “typical” of Rob Kardashian’s baby mama. Mind you, E would know–the Kardashians air exclusively on their channel.

“Nobody is surprised to see what happened,” a source tells E! News about the Kardashian family’s reaction to the fight. “They are just glad Dream was not in the stroller and was safe. It’s concerning that Chyna behaves this way with Dream around, but this is typical Chyna behavior.” “It’s a shame that she can lose control of herself and rage so easily,” the insider continues. “The family hopes that she will be better for Dream and will learn from this.”

Of course, Kris and the rest of the crew think Chyna’s behavior is the norm, Kylie and Rob pursued legal action against Chyna for destroying Kylie’s property during a fight with Rob. Maybe they”ll react to the fight on an upcoming episode of “Keeping Up.”

What’d YOU think about Chyna’s Six Flags fight???