Migitos: This Throwbyke Photo Of Quavo And Takeoff Will Warm Your Stir Fryin’ Heart

Throwback Photo Of Quavo And Takeoff Hits Social Media

The Migos have very close relationship, they’re family. Not sycophantic “that’s big bro” family. Real family. Quavo is Takeoff’s uncle and Offset is Quavo’s cousin. So you can only imagine the photos they have together as youngins.

But thanks to the internet, you don’t have to imagine.

Brb, about to go get this throwback pic of Takeoff and Quavo framed pic.twitter.com/WYqvNA5sDD — Aaron Dodson (@aardodson) April 2, 2018

