Exclusive: Fabolous Facing Charges Of Aggravated Assault & Making Terroristic Threats For Alleged Assault Of Emily B

Rapper Charged For Allegedly Pummeling & Threatening Baby Mama

Fabolous has been charged in connection to his alleged beatdown of his baby mama “Love & Hip Hop: New York’s” Emily B, BOSSIP can reveal.

The rapper is now facing one count of aggravated assault in the third degree as well as one count of making terroristic threats, also in the third degree, according to his complaint and summons.

According Fab’s complaint – which was obtained by BOSSIP – Emily B said her sons’ father committed domestic violence against her, punching her in the head seven times, “causing severe damage to her two front teeth,” which later had to be medically removed. The father of two also texted Emily to “inform her that he would hit her in the head with a baseball bat,” and after he tried to obtain a handgun that had been removed, “informed the victim that he had a bullet for her,” his complaint says.

BOSSIP has also learned that the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office has stepped in and will be trying the case against the Brooklyn rapper. A spokeswoman for the prosecutor confirmed Monday that the initial charges still stood.

If he’s convicted, the “Throw It In The Bag” rapper could face three to five years in state prison along with up to $15,000 in fines for the aggravated assault charge alone.

He is due back in court later this month.