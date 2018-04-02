Safaree Weeps To Angie Martinez About Getting Ganked At Gunpoint For His Cash And Jewels

Safaree Samuels Says He Was Robbed At Gunpoint

Safaree swept by Power 105.1 to have a chat with Angie Martinez on Monday which sadly, quickly went left when Angie asked what had him so visibly upset.

It turns out, a couple of NY’s grimy goons ran up on the rapper earlier in the day, putting him face down on the ground and demanding “everything he had.” The experience clearly had him super shaken, as he fought back tears while describing the incident to Angie.

SMH. The full interview will air on Thursday. Hopefully, he’ll be able to find the folks that threatened his life over a few dollars and press charges.

Getty/Instagram