Young Girl Who Boxed Blac Chyna At Six Flags Speaks Out…But Did She Instigate The Whole Encounter?

Woman Who Fought Blac Chyna Speaks Out

As you’ve likely seen in action by now, Blac Chyna let the DC jump out of her in a rowdy episode at Magic Mountain over the weekend. But was she really at fault?

Of course, the Kardashian klan is calling Chyna’s antics her “typical behavior,” but it seems that there’s a bit more to the story than pure ratchet volatility.

Chyna already asserted that the only reason she was throwing hands and rolly strollers was because a stranger was touching her baby without permission:

And it appears that this has pretty much been confirmed. Alexis, the 18-year-old girl who was the object of Chyna’s anger, admitted on Twitter that she shook Baby Dream’s hand without asking anyone…then copped an attitude when Chyna walked by and warned her NOT to do so. She also admits to slapping Chyna first, and finding the entire scrap HILARIOUS:

She also talked to TMZ about the incident — amending the part where she landed the first lick, of course:

Yeah, we hear what she’s saying and all…but it sounds a lot like this young lady may have known exactly whose baby she was touching, and was looking for trouble the minute she got checked.

At least that’s our interpretation. What do YOU think?

