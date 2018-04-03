‘Teyana And Iman’ Is The Blackest A$$ Display Of Black A$$ Love On TV And We Are Here For It

Teyana And Man Give Us The Feels

We’ve already told you how Teyana and Iman are absolute body, couple and sex goals. Well their new reality show is absolute proof. They are smoking hot coitus in TV form. Twitter can’t get enough of them at all. Everyone is going ham over how they look, act and love.

They tried to sneak off to have sex and Junie woke right up after they was gone 😂 #TeyanaAndIman — Jay Cam😅 (@yaboy_neutron) April 3, 2018

Take a look at how Twitter is going all in on their reality show and how they are goals.