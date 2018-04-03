Migo Meatmatized Cardi B FINALLY Dropped The “Bartier Cardi” Video & Sparked Twitter Chaos
- By Bossip Staff
Cardi’s “Bartier Carti” Video Stirs Up Internet Chaos
Remember “Bartier Cardi” (that dropped a whole entire four months ago)? Well, it FINALLY got the video treatment (featuring a *you guessed it* Offset cameo) and premiered during the latest episode of “Love & Hip-Hop: ATL” in a genuinely baffling sequence of events that sent Twitter spiraling into a stan-fueled tizzy.
Peep the Twitter chatter over the “Bartier Cardi” video on the flip.
Feature photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images