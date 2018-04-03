Migo Meatmatized Cardi B FINALLY Dropped The “Bartier Cardi” Video & Sparked Twitter Chaos

They could've kept this Bartier Cardi video if we're being honest… #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/KzAHMCPHQ6 — Ashtynn (@ThatsSoAshtynn) April 3, 2018

Cardi’s “Bartier Carti” Video Stirs Up Internet Chaos

Remember “Bartier Cardi” (that dropped a whole entire four months ago)? Well, it FINALLY got the video treatment (featuring a *you guessed it* Offset cameo) and premiered during the latest episode of “Love & Hip-Hop: ATL” in a genuinely baffling sequence of events that sent Twitter spiraling into a stan-fueled tizzy.

