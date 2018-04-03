*SQUINTS* Halle Berryyyy Set Out Her Childish Kids’ Meal Cakes & The Reactions Are Pettyyyy
- By Bossip Staff
Auntie Halle’s Bootylicious Thirst Trap Backfired Terribly
Everyone’s favorite milfy delicious auntie Halle Berry was clearly feeling herself and set out her barely-there Becky buns with the hilariously misleading caption “look back at it” (at…what, Halle???) that not-very-shockingly sparked a must-see slander party across Twitter.
Peep the hilariously petty Twitter hysteria over Halle’s itty-bitty cakes on the flip.
