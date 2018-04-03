Clone Wars: People Are Convinced THIS Cast Member Is Just A Cheap Joseline Replacement. Are They Right?

Joseline Clone Takes Over LHHATL

You knew the Love & Hip-Hop crowd would be missing Joseline. That’s why Mona had to hurry up and get someone to give us that Stebie J feeling back. So they’re trying their hardest to give us a Joseline clone with the same story, same love interest and same musical aspirations. But who could it possibly be?

You may have guessed by now, but take a look at the woman who everyone is calling a fake Joseline and dragging back to the casting couch.