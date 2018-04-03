In White Folks News: Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Separate After Nearly 9 Years Of Marriage

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan Split

Another day, another Hollywood split. Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan surprised fans Monday when they released a joint statement announcing their separation.

The statement which was released exclusively to PEOPLE reads;

“So…We have something we would like to share. First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into “alternative facts” 😉 So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction. We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna.”

Now that’s an awfully cheery statement for a separation. Did you notice how they made sure to emphasize that nothing salacious happened between them? Hmmm.

The couple first met in 2006 and wed in 2009. They have one child together, a 4-year-old daughter named Everly.

