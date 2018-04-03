Scissor Sisters: Spit Swappin’ Demi Lovato And Kehlani Get Their Girl-On-Girl On, Twitter Rejoices
- By Bossip Staff
Demi Lovato And Kehlani Share Kiss On Stage
Last night was one for the books if you just so happened to be in attendance at the final show of Demi Lovato‘s “Tell Me You Love Me” tour concert in Newark.
Apparently Kehlani couldn’t help herself and wanted end the tour with a bang…
The Twitterers were beside themselves with giddiness and pettiness. Flip it to peep their reactions.