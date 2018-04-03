Happy Huncho Birthday: Quavo Turns Up At Empire ATL On A Camel And Leaves In His Brand New Aventador

Trap Rappers Turn Up For Quavo’s 26th Birthday

Quality Control knows how to throw a dang party! Migos member Quavo brought out the whole hood to Empire Lounge to celebrate his special day. Huncho rode into his party on a camel and enjoyed a whole lot of revelry thanks to the other animals, belly dancers and rappers who met him there.

Quavo was gifted with a brand new Aventador by his label.

Looks like he was pretty happy about it.

Hit the flip for more of his party, including shots of guests like YFN Lucci, Reginae Carter, Waka Flocka, Tammy Rivera, Takeoff, Trippie Red, 2 Chainz, 21 Savage, Jacquees, Brandon Lafell, Trouble, Lil Yachty and Erica Dixon