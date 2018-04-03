Celebrity Seeds: Ciara Shares The Cutest Kids Pics We’ve Ever Seen In Honor Of Easter

- By Bossip Staff
Russell Wilson Ciara

Ciara Shares Beautiful Family Photos

We dare you to find us anything on the internet sweeter than Ciara and her beautiful family

1st Family #Easter 🐣

The singer/model shared this beautiful family shot for Easter. How gorgeous are they?

Hit the flip for more adorable pics of the kids.

Tight Like Glue. This Is How They Roll ❤️ #Easter

Looks like Baby Future is loving his big brother role.

She’s Too Cool. 📷 By Daddy.

We can’t believe Ciara was keeping this beauty under wraps for so long. Sienna is a STUNNER

