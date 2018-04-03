Petty: Alexis Skyy Claims Sister Wap Masika Pops Xannys And She Angrily Reacts Like THIS

Alexis Skyy Gets Under Masika’s Skin With Xanax Claims

Where is Fetty Wap???

Alexis Skyy and Masika Kalysha just can’t seem to get on a path of cordial with the ladies constantly taking jabs. This time, the petty accusations flew from Alexis’ corner during an instagram live session with Masika Kalysha nemesis Zell. Zell, known for roasting Masika’s ashy heels on tv, joked and giggled with Alexis while reminiscing about seeing Sika allegedly popping Xanax at the reunion special for Love And Hip Hop Hollyweird. Zell jokes about calling child services on Masika and alleges she likes to drink.

These two carry on like their on the set of Mean Girls throughout the clip…

UGLY. Of course, Khari’s mama got a whiff of what was happening and responded on twitter. Hit the flip to see.