You’re Gonna Cry: Brooklyn Father Has Beautiful Convo With 5-Year-Old Daughter Minutes Before He’s Gunned Down

Father Shot Dead In Brooklyn Minutes After Talk With Daughter

This is one of the saddest things we’ve ever read. People ain’t isht and America is way too obsessed with guns.

We ran across this story in the NYDailyNews and shed a tear while reading it.

26-year-old Jerome Spence was talking to his 5-year-old daughter about how beautiful she was prior to being murdered out his home.

“Why do you like that dress?” Spence asked of his daughter, Camille, recounted his mom, Michelle Hutchinson. “Because I feel beautiful when I put it on,” Camille replied, and Spence responded, “You’re not just beautiful when you put on the dress. You’re beautiful all the time.”

After this conversation, Jerome went outside and was shot in the face, neck and chest half a block from his building. He some stumbled back home and was found unconscious on the staircase.

“He was a kind person. It’s kinda unreal thinking that this happened to him, when he don’t have beef, have arguments, have problems with people,”

R.I.P. Jerome Spence. How heartbreaking.