ICYMI: A #LHHATL Star’s Husband Allegedly Fathered TWO Kids Outside Of Their Marriage—& She’s Already Moved On

Another day, another LHHATL cheating scandal…

“Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” Star Has Outside Child, Expecting Another Baby

If you’ve been keeping up with “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” then you doubt saw the moment when one of the stars found out that their husband wasn’t only cheating (again), he actually fathered two kids outside of their marriage.

In episode 2 Glam Shop Owner Sierra was embarrassed to find out via one of her employees that her husband Shooter had a secret TWO-YEAR-OLD. Not only that, he allegedly had another baby on the way with his mistress/girlfriend.

And while on Monday’s episode viewers saw Sierra stick by Shooter’s side for the funeral of his late son, Sierra’s still moving on and going strong with her “best friend”/LHHATL newbie BK Brasco.

Technically Shooter and Sierra’s divorce isn’t finalized buuuuut hey, if it works for them.

Bk & SiSI #lhhatl A post shared by bkbrasco (@bkbrasco) on Mar 27, 2018 at 6:42am PDT

What do YOU think about the lastest cheating scandal going on in Mona Scott Young’s cast?

Hit the flip for more Sierra and Brasco.