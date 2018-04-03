ICYMI: A #LHHATL Star’s Husband Allegedly Fathered TWO Kids Outside Of Their Marriage—& She’s Already Moved On
Another day, another LHHATL cheating scandal…
“Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” Star Has Outside Child, Expecting Another Baby
If you’ve been keeping up with “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” then you doubt saw the moment when one of the stars found out that their husband wasn’t only cheating (again), he actually fathered two kids outside of their marriage.
In episode 2 Glam Shop Owner Sierra was embarrassed to find out via one of her employees that her husband Shooter had a secret TWO-YEAR-OLD. Not only that, he allegedly had another baby on the way with his mistress/girlfriend.
Sorry But This Scene Fake Asf!How You Work In the Shop But Decided To Tell Her At That Moment GurllBye!👀🙄#LoveAndHipHop #LoveAndHipHopAtlanta
And while on Monday’s episode viewers saw Sierra stick by Shooter’s side for the funeral of his late son, Sierra’s still moving on and going strong with her “best friend”/LHHATL newbie BK Brasco.
Technically Shooter and Sierra’s divorce isn’t finalized buuuuut hey, if it works for them.
What do YOU think about the lastest cheating scandal going on in Mona Scott Young’s cast?
Hit the flip for more Sierra and Brasco.
Shooter actually told BOSSIP exclusively that he felt unsupported by his estranged wife after his son’s death.
“Shooter said he understood their relationship is over, but he was still surprised that his now estranged wife had not been a source of support for him as he dealt with his son’s murder. He said Sierra considered Rod Jr. to be her son, and helped raise the young man.
“She made a phone call or two,” he said. “But it takes more than a phone call truth be told. She wasn’t there.”
This episode was emotional 😢 #LHHATL @sierra_glamshop_
BK was seen on last night’s episode giving Sierra a massage.
Very romantic moment Mona!
Sierra’s still looking for her boo BK.
“Bk & Si Si” Are we dating? Are we “only” best friends? Are we engaged? Are we on the run living our best lives with no titles? You will have to tune in every Monday night on @vh1 @lovehiphopvh1 to find out! Use code #BkSiSi when booking #microblading class & appointments and receive 100 OFF💜💙💜💙💜💙💜 #Lhhatl