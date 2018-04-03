Is Dream In Danger? Rob Kardashian Is Bringing Brawlin’ Baby Mama Blac Chyna Back To Custody Court

Rob Kardashian Wants New Custody Rules For Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna’s antics have been hard to watch over the last few months, but for Rob Kardashian the final straw may be her thuggish ruggish behavior at Six Flags this weekend.

After the footage hit the net, Rob posted this to Instagram.

Just gonna leave this here 🤦🏻‍♂️ A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardeshian) on Apr 1, 2018 at 9:01pm PDT

Now sources connected to Rob are telling TMZ that he has been watching Blac Chyna act up for months and has been worried for his daughter’s health and safety for some time, but the final straw was when she weaponized Dream’s stroller this weekend.

The sources say Rob and his lawyers will file legal docs asking for a hearing to set clear rules about what Chyna can and cannot do when the child is present. He’s also concerned about Chyna bringing new men around his daughter, including her current teenaged boyfriend YBN Almighty Jay. Rob is looking to get an order similar that in Jesse Williams’ custody case … where neither parent can introduce a boyfriend or girlfriend to the child unless the relationship lasts longer than 6 months.

Rob’s also reportedly planning to try to put an end his current $20K monthly child support payments since the former pair share 50/50 joint custody AND Chyna outearns him. TMZ claims Rob’s income is zero since he was banned from IG and will be asking for a massive reduction.

What do you think? Should the judge rule in Rob’s favor? Or is he looking for any reason to react?