Texas Woman Arrested For Shooting Man In Head On Facebook Live “Say Something B**ch” [Video]

(Houston Police Dept)

Don’t know how they are calling this an accident when Cassandra Nickcole Damper cocked the gun and told Devyn Holmes straight up, “say something b*tch!” When the police arrived on the scene, Damper told the officers Holmes shot himself in the head and tried to wipe the gun residue off her paws. Damper is charged with manslaughter and tampering with evidence. Devyn is brain dead and currently on life support…

The video is graphic and disturbing, so we have placed it on the second page with a STRONG WARNING.