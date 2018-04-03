Say What, Slore? Sophia Body Claims Beyonce “Slept Her Way To The Top”, Beyhive Drags Her On Her Ashy Knees

Sophia Body Vs. Beyhive

Does this chick even think before she speaks? Sophia Body, a washed “vixxen” who recently appeared on Love And Hip Hop New York just made the most asinine comment in regards to Beyonce’s success, and the Beyhive is dragging her by her drugstore lashes. On a recent podcast appearance, Sophia claims that Queen Bey allegedly slept her way to the top along with Madonna.

No receipts, no coupons or anything. Just flat out claiming Beyonce slept around to be successful. Is this chick serious??

“It works better if you f-ck. Everbody f-cks to get to the top…Even Beyonce did it, Madonna.”

She really didnt hv to brin Beyonce name into this tho lmao… see how rumors get started pic.twitter.com/YbRVnpAbh8 — Big Moe 🇳🇬 (@BigMoeDC) April 2, 2018

Girl, bye. Of course the Beyhive wasn’t letting this rock…

LOL!!! Sophia the Body really threw out Beyonce's name as someone who slept her way to the top, THEN said… "but me personally, I've got a lot done without having to do that." I'm cackling at her talking like she has something over Beyonce's road to success. Why even do that?😭 — lil uzi dessert (@ImaniOrWhatever) April 2, 2018

Dear Sophia The Body …… Lets not forget you made yourself look like a cheap hoe on national tv for a lame ass dude . Don’t you ever come out neck about Beyoncé , we’ll end whatever career you thought you still had ,capiche ?? pic.twitter.com/iNvl3l3NNI — Petty Labella 👀 (@PinkLemxnadee) April 3, 2018

More reactions after the flip…