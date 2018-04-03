Say What, Slore? Sophia Body Claims Beyonce “Slept Her Way To The Top”, Beyhive Drags Her On Her Ashy Knees
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 9
❯
❮
Sophia Body Vs. Beyhive
Does this chick even think before she speaks? Sophia Body, a
washed “vixxen” who recently appeared on Love And Hip Hop New York just made the most asinine comment in regards to Beyonce’s success, and the Beyhive is dragging her by her drugstore lashes. On a recent podcast appearance, Sophia claims that Queen Bey allegedly slept her way to the top along with Madonna.
No receipts, no coupons or anything. Just flat out claiming Beyonce slept around to be successful. Is this chick serious??
“It works better if you f-ck. Everbody f-cks to get to the top…Even Beyonce did it, Madonna.”
Girl, bye. Of course the Beyhive wasn’t letting this rock…
More reactions after the flip…
Continue Slideshow