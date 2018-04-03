A “Lil Positivity”: Matt Barnes Pledges College Scholarship Fund For Stephon Clark’s Children

Image via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Matt Barnes Sets Up College Scholarship For Stephon Clarks’s Sons

Matt Barnes is known for being a lot of things. Many of them not-so-nice, but as man with young boys, the Sacramento native couldn’t help but be deeply affected by the killing of unarmed Stephon Clark who also has young sons.

Matt has taken his grief and turned it into action. According to ABC13, Barnes has pledged a college scholarship fund for Stephon’s boys.

“I’m in the process of starting a Clark boys college scholarship fund to make sure these boys go to college,” Barnes said. Barnes said, “It comes down to wrong and right,” at the rally. “I walked these same streets. I’ve had these same encounters with police before and this town has shaped me.”

