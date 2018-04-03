Trial Continues For Dad Who Confessed To Killing 2-Year-Old Daughter & Her Mother Over $600 Child Support Payment

Man indicted for deaths of NeShante Davis and Chloe Davis-Green https://t.co/BbNoZ9ynH8 pic.twitter.com/OD6RrBZ1EF — WUSA9 (@wusa9) April 2, 2016

Daron Boswell-Johnson Trial Update

The trial for Daron Boswell-Johnson is currently ongoing and the prosecution is sharing damning evidence against him. As previously reported Johnson was charged in 2016 in the deaths of NeShante Davis, 26, and their daughter, Chloe Davis-Green. Johnson was reportedly irate that he’d been ordered to pay $600 a month in child support and confronted Davis before fatally shooting her and their 2-year-old.

NBC Washington reports that prosecutors played a video in court of Johnson’s taped confession for the brutal slayings. In it, he led police on the route he took to the crime scene and drew a map to where he left the gun he said he used.

The video also showed him confessing to angrily confronting Davis with a gun in his waistband before taking it out, demanding she drop the support petition and then shooting her as she walked away.

NBC Washington also adds that he also allegedly said he didn’t remember how many times he shot his daughter and appeared to say “yes” when a detective asked him if he shot the child accidentally.

Johnson’s defense attorney didn’t cross-examine the detective on the stand after the confession tape was presented.

P G County Police escort Daron Boswell-Johnson out of HQ. He's accused of killing Neshante Davis and her daughter. pic.twitter.com/q4cat54A8r — Paul Wagner (@Fox5Wagner) February 3, 2016

This case is so, so sad. We pray that the family of NeShante and little Chloe get the long overdue justice they deserve.