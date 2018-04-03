Who Fly The World? Girls: Sherrexcia Rolle Runs One Of The World’s Most Prestigious Black-Owned Airlines, Western Air Limited

Image via Instagram/@RexyIsland

Sherrexcia Rolle Runs A Business And Makes It Look Damn Good

Black girl magic-y boss Sherrexcia “Rexy” Rolle is the VP of Operations at Western Air Limited which does business out of San Andros Airport in Andros Island, Bahamas. WAL is a family business, her parents own the $90 million company and her father, Rex Rolle, is the president/CEO. In her role (pardon the pun) Rexy handles all of the daily operations that make WAL a top-tier business among the few Black-owned airlines in the world.

Rexy recent sat down with ESSENCE to talk about her business and the work she put in to become a leader.

As a girl, did you envision that you would one day be overseeing one of the most successful Black-owned airline companies in the world? I grew up in the aviation business with my parents. My parents founded Western Air in 2001. I was very much involved at a very young age. My dad is a pilot by trade and my mom majored in international business. The idea was sparked back when we were living in Fort Lauderdale and when we made a trip back to the Bahamas, where we are originally from, the small island town called Mastic Point, and we basically just noticed there were a lot of delays and a lot of flight interruptions. The route where we live was not really being catered properly. My mom just said to my dad, “Based on your background, and with me doing international business in school, we really should try to start an airline.”…

What are the challenges of being a Black woman in the aviation industry? I’ve absolutely [been met with apprehension]. That’s something that I first experienced interning at an aviation and business law firm. The majority of the individuals in that department and firm did not look like me. And when we did go to the conferences, there was nobody that really looked like me. So I immediately understood that there was some sort of curiosity about me being there. It wasn’t until you start speaking to people that they understand, “she’s not just somebody’s assistant, she’s actually involved in the industry.”

You can read Rexy’s full interview HERE.

Do yourself a solid and flip the page to see more of this busniess-minded, bangin’, bossed up Black woman.