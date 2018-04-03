For Your Viewing Pleasure: See The Trailer For Kevin Hart And Tiffany Haddish’s New Flick ‘Night School’ [VIDEO]

- By Bossip Staff
Watch The Trailer For Kevin Hart’s New Movie

The new trailer for NIGHT SCHOOL has just debuted online.

Kevin Hart and producer Will Packer, who partnered for the hit Ride Along and Think Like a Man series, bring their signature style to Night School. The comedy from director Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip) follows a group of misfits who are forced to attend adult classes in the longshot chance they’ll pass the GED exam.

Co-stars Tiffany Haddish, Rob Riggle, Taran Killam and Romany Malco join Hart on-screen for the film that Hart produces for his Hartbeat Productions, and Packer via his Will Packer Productions.

Hit the flip for Kevin Hart’s heartfelt message to Tiffany Haddish and her message in return!

I am so excited about this movie. It is truly a full circle moment for me. To be co-staring in a movie with @kevinhart4real just Proves to me that God is real. Back in 2005 Kevin and I were costars in a sketch Comedy Show at a comedy club in LA. I was homeless as hell, and I didn’t want anyone to know. Kevin noticed a bunch of things in my car and actually took the time to talk to me. He Gave me $300 and told me to get a hotel for a week. ( mind you that is impossible in Los Angeles y’all) He also told me to write out a list of Goals, get my shit together and start working toward those Goals. I did just that and over the years Kevin has always been the Big little Brother I never had. Thank you Kevin for always being willing to teach me and letting me know when I was making mistakes. You are a Comedy Angel. Now when I am In Forbes Magazine as one of the highest paid actresses in the world I will pay you that $300 Back. That is just one of the many things on my list of goals I have yet to Accomplish. So check out #nightschool y’all where I get to be The teacher.

A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish) on

