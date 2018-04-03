For Your Viewing Pleasure: See The Trailer For Kevin Hart And Tiffany Haddish’s New Flick ‘Night School’ [VIDEO]

Watch The Trailer For Kevin Hart’s New Movie

The new trailer for NIGHT SCHOOL has just debuted online.

Kevin Hart and producer Will Packer, who partnered for the hit Ride Along and Think Like a Man series, bring their signature style to Night School. The comedy from director Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip) follows a group of misfits who are forced to attend adult classes in the longshot chance they’ll pass the GED exam.

Co-stars Tiffany Haddish, Rob Riggle, Taran Killam and Romany Malco join Hart on-screen for the film that Hart produces for his Hartbeat Productions, and Packer via his Will Packer Productions.

