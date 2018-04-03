For Your Viewing Pleasure: See The Trailer For Kevin Hart And Tiffany Haddish’s New Flick ‘Night School’ [VIDEO]
Watch The Trailer For Kevin Hart’s New Movie
The new trailer for NIGHT SCHOOL has just debuted online.
Kevin Hart and producer Will Packer, who partnered for the hit Ride Along and Think Like a Man series, bring their signature style to Night School. The comedy from director Malcolm D. Lee (Girls Trip) follows a group of misfits who are forced to attend adult classes in the longshot chance they’ll pass the GED exam.
Co-stars Tiffany Haddish, Rob Riggle, Taran Killam and Romany Malco join Hart on-screen for the film that Hart produces for his Hartbeat Productions, and Packer via his Will Packer Productions.
Hit the flip for Kevin Hart’s heartfelt message to Tiffany Haddish and her message in return!
I'm launching the trailer today people….The grind/Hardwork never stops. The movies just get bigger/better/funnier….Listen to how crazy life works….8 to 9 years ago @tiffanyhaddish was homeless & living out of her car. I had no idea until I saw a shitload of clothes in her car outside of a comedy club in LA. I asked her what was going on and she down played the situation….I reached in my pocket and gave her all the money I had which was $300 at the time. She held onto that moment…That moment gave her a bed & shower for a couple of nights…This woman never let her life situation beat her. She stayed true to her dreams and bust her ass to get where she is today and now she's my damn CO-STAR in my new movie "NIGHT SCHOOL"….GOD IS TRULY AMAZING. Stay on the course people and continue to follow your dreams….You are looking at 2 people on a movie poster that are living proof of it being worth it in the long run!!!! #Motivation #Inspiration #NightSchool #HittingTheatersInSeptember …..P.S I want my $300 dollars back now 😂😂😂😂
I am so excited about this movie. It is truly a full circle moment for me. To be co-staring in a movie with @kevinhart4real just Proves to me that God is real. Back in 2005 Kevin and I were costars in a sketch Comedy Show at a comedy club in LA. I was homeless as hell, and I didn’t want anyone to know. Kevin noticed a bunch of things in my car and actually took the time to talk to me. He Gave me $300 and told me to get a hotel for a week. ( mind you that is impossible in Los Angeles y’all) He also told me to write out a list of Goals, get my shit together and start working toward those Goals. I did just that and over the years Kevin has always been the Big little Brother I never had. Thank you Kevin for always being willing to teach me and letting me know when I was making mistakes. You are a Comedy Angel. Now when I am In Forbes Magazine as one of the highest paid actresses in the world I will pay you that $300 Back. That is just one of the many things on my list of goals I have yet to Accomplish. So check out #nightschool y’all where I get to be The teacher.
