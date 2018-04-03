McHell Naw: Dude Destroys McDonalds Restroom, Forcibly Removed By S.W.A.T Team Because He Was High

Allegedly High Georgia Man Tear Gassed By S.W.A.T. Team After Standoff In McDonald’s

WTH?? A Georgia man is now in police custody after standing off with S.W.A.T. officers for hours and hours. Apparently, dude was told to leave the Gwinnett County McDonald’s restroom and refused, running into the bathroom and barricading himself. Employees has caught him allegedly using drugs.

Police told WSBTV officers secured two warrants for the man: for terroristic threats and criminal trespass.

SWAT Update: The call came in around 4:30am. Employees possibly saw the suspect doing drugs. He was asked to leave, but he fled to the bathroom instead. pic.twitter.com/qItRUJXkqN — Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) April 3, 2018

SWAT team members tried to communicate with the man to no avail for hours police said.

According to Michele Pihera with the Gwinnett County Police Department, “he was actively destroying that restroom, taking the urinal off the wall, busting some pipes. So it was important that we get him in custody as soon as possible so he didn’t do any more damage to the restaurant or himself as well.” SMH.

They had to teargas this guy to get him outside and reportedly was welding a knife.

Gwinnett PD: around 4:30a man possibly doing drugs inside McDonald’s on Sugarloaf Pkwy. Employees asked him to leave, but he ran into the bathroom. Standoff with SWAT going on 3+ hours. Apparently he’s also “destroyed” the men’s room pic.twitter.com/gnpxTDivie — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) April 3, 2018

The unidentified man is now in custody, smh.