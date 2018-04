Cyn Santana Shares Easter Photo Of Lil Poppa Budden

Cyn Santana is living happily as a momprenuer and her bundle of Budden is getting bigger. Their baby boy is already 4 months and hs features are coming through. Cyn gave birth back in December.

Omg poppaaaa I love youuuuuuu 💙😍 A post shared by Cyn Santana (@cynsantana) on Mar 22, 2018 at 8:02am PDT

Precious right? Who do you think he favors…Cyn or Joe? Hit the flip for the latest precious flick of lil poppa…