Some Beautiful Black Family Preciousness: Ludacris Brings His Brood To Florida For Fun-Filled Family Vacay
- By Bossip Staff
The Bridges headed out for Spring Break this weekend.
Both Luda and wife Eudoxie posted up photos outside their PJ.
Beautiful family riiiiight?
Hit the flip for more photos.
Over the weekend the ladies spent some time relaxing…
And chilling on a yacht
Monday the Bridges hit up the Miami Marlins Baseball game vs. the Boston Red Sox. Ludacris kicked off the game with an energetic “PLAY BALL” on the field before enjoying the night with his family.
Luda also had a chance to connect with Derek Jeter