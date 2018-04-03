Some Beautiful Black Family Preciousness: Ludacris Brings His Brood To Florida For Fun-Filled Family Vacay

- By Bossip Staff
Brian To/WENN

Ludacris And Eudoxie Vacation In Florida With Family

The Bridges headed out for Spring Break this weekend.

Spring Break Action Starts Now. 🛩#daddysgirls #thebridges

A post shared by @ ludacris on

Both Luda and wife Eudoxie posted up photos outside their PJ.

Beautiful family riiiiight?

Over the weekend the ladies spent some time relaxing…

And chilling on a yacht

Happy Easter from les cocottes. 🙏🏽❤️

A post shared by Eudoxie (Eh-dox-ee) Bridges (@eudoxiee) on

MIAMI, FL -APRIL 2: Ludacris says play ball before the game between the Miami Marlins and the Boston Red Sox at Marlins Park on April 2, 2018 in Miami, Florida.

(Photo by Rob Foldy/Miami Marlins)

Monday the Bridges hit up the Miami Marlins Baseball game vs. the Boston Red Sox. Ludacris kicked off the game with an energetic “PLAY BALL” on the field before enjoying the night with his family.

#legendary

A post shared by @ ludacris on

Luda also had a chance to connect with Derek Jeter

