New Video: Lauren Sanderson Releases Video For “Written In The Stars” Feat PnB Rock

Completely self-made, the songstress quietly cooked up her self-released EP Spaces in 2017. Upon release, it captured #1 on iTunes Top R&B Albums Chart with no traditional promotion. Additionally, singles like “Fake Love” and “Anyone” [feat. Former Vandal] would both crack the 1 million mark on Spotify. Last year, she independently routed, scheduled, and booked an 18-city tour. Resonating within the hearts and minds of a diehard audience, she not only has amassed over 200K cumulative social followers, but she also often pens letters by hand for them. With her full-length major label debut on the way, success seems “Written In the Stars” for Sanderson. Check out the video below.

http://vevo.ly/FR3iid

Lauren is a 22 year old artist from Ft. Wayne Indiana who fuses r&b, alternative and hip hop. She has been a total DIY artist and has built a very loyal fan base by herself by being a positive role model through social media. She also has her own online thrift store and independently booked and sold-out an 18 city tour last year. She actually started by doing inspirational speeches and even did a TED Talks titled “For God’s Sakes, Just Love Them.”