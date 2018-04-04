Exclusive: Back On? Tameka “Tiny” Harris Grinds Divorce From T.I. To A Halt

Tiny Dragging Out Divorce From Estranged Husband T.I.

They’ve been going back and forth on their divorce for going on three years.

But this week, T.I.’s estranged wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris gave a definite sign that she’s in no rush to move forward with the split.

The mom and reality star filed court docs April 2 asking for a leave of absence from the divorce, upending any chance to resolve the years long case anytime soon.

It was not clear Tuesday why she needed the extra time or how long the leave of absence is for, but her kids’ father T.I. used the same tactic in a jeweler’s suit against him for nonpayment for bling, effectively stopping the case from going forward for almost a year, according to court records obtained by BOSSIP.

Rumors have swirled that the exes – who have lived separately for years – were planning to renew their vows. Maybe they’ve put their problems – including his alleged infidelity – behind them? They certainly seem to be getting along; BOSSIP spotted them partying together last Friday at Red Martini in Atlanta.

The Excap3 singer filed for divorce in December 2016, citing “irreconcilable differences,” and said that there was no hope of getting back together. She said they’ve been living separately, and asked for T.I. to make a full accounting of their money, property and investment accounts because she said she is entitled to half of everything. The singer turned reality star asked for half of the automobiles they amassed during their union as well as money T.I. has in a retirement account.

T.I. countersued her, and late last year, both asked the court for more time to work things out. Besides this recent leave of absence, there hasn’t been any movement on the case in several months, court records show.