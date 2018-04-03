Got Eeem: Perps Who Allegedly Robbed Safaree Of $183,000,000 In Jewels Popped In NYC

Suspects In Safaree Armed Robbery In Custody

Law enforcement sources have confirmed with TMZ that 2 men suspected of robbing Safaree at gunpoint Monday were busted after cops chased them down over the George Washington Bridge, from New Jersey into New York. Earlier today a clips of Safaree weeping over the incident were shared, Safaree clearly shaken over it.

Reportedly they held the rapper at gunpoint, face down. Safaree is claiming they stole $183k in cash jewels. TMZ says police were in hot pursuit following the alleged robbery in Fort Lee, NJ. Cops followed them over the bridge, and at one point the suspects crashed their car and fled on foot. NYPD joined the search before Jonathan Ricketts and Shawn Harewood were captured about 12 blocks apart