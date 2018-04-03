Jesus Take The Wheel: Unidentified Woman Committed Mass Shooting At YouTube Headquarters

Image via GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images

Active Shooter Reported At YouTube Headquarters

**SHOOTER UPDATE**

Female shooter has been confirmed dead at the scene according to MSNBC.

**NEW UPDATE**

Law enforcement is telling MSNBC that the shooter is believed to be a woman and she has not been apprehended yet.

**UPDATE**

MSNBC just announced that local hospitals are receiving victims from this shooting, no word on exactly how many. Stay tuned to Bossip for more information minute-by-minute.

At one point it was only an alleged incident, but MSNBC on-air is reporting that the police have confirmed an active shooter near the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, California.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

Several YouTube terrified employees began texting their friends and family in fear that they may be hurt.

My friend at @Google @YouTube in San Bruno says there's an active shooter on campus. Really hoping this is somewhat of a hoax or blown out of proportion. 😕 pic.twitter.com/dkKbjHGEUj — Will Hudson (@MrWillToLive) April 3, 2018

Police responded en masse in an attempt to secure the area.

At this point the shooter has not been located and there are no official reports of injuries or fatalities.

We’ll keep you abreast of the latest breaking news as it becomes available.