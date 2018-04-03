South Cacky Gubernatorial Candidate Calls Out Chief Cheetoh: “Donald Trump Is The Worst Kind Of Racist”
It’s too bad we’re not registered to vote in South Carolina because if we were we would be voting for Marguerite Willis.
The Democratic gubernatorial candidate just launched a new campaign ad that we can really get behind.
“There is no doubt in my mind that Donald Trump is a racist,” candidate Marguerite Willis said in the ad released on Tuesday. “He’s a horrible racist. He’s the worst kind of racist, which is a racist who pretends he isn’t a racist.”
We’d have to agree. Do you think Willis is smart to take such a direct approach? In a notoriously conservative state like South Carolina we fear it may draw some of the wrong kind of attention.