Jesus Take The Peel: Audience Member That Threw A Banana At Dave Chappelle Files A Lawsuit Against Him

Dave Chappelle Is Being Sued By A Former Audience Member

At a stand-up show in Santa Fe, New Mexico back in 2015, Dave Chappelle spotted an audience member drawing in the middle of his performance. As anyone who knows anything about Chappelle or stand-up comedy can imagine, the veteran comedian completely clowned the guy.

That’s where things got weird. The friend of the guy who got caught drawing—who was eventually identified as Christian Englander—threw a banana peel onstage at Chappelle, which reportedly resulted in bodyguards restraining him. According to a new lawsuit filed by Englander, the bodyguards also physically beat the audience member during restraint.

Englander claims that his banana throwing wasn’t meant as a racist statement, but he did literally the same exact thing to another black man only a few days later. This guy sure eats a lot of bananas, huh?

Now, Dave Chappelle and his bodyguard are being sued by fan. According to Page Six, the lawsuit claims that Englander was hit, twice, while he was being restrained in 2015.

That audience member reportedly faced legal charges for the same 2015 incident– which included disturbing the peace and battery–but all of the charges were dropped.