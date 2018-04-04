Beyoncé And Jay Z’s 10 Year Anniversary Has Us IMPATIENTLY Waiting For A Collab Album To Drop

Jay Z And Beyoncé’s 10’s Anniversary Has Fans Waiting For Music

The number 4 has always had a lot of meaning in the relationship between Beyoncé and Jay Z, and April 4th marks the couple’s 10 year wedding anniversary.

Fans have been speculating that the couple is going to drop a new album before they kick off the 2nd iteration of their On The Run Tour in June–and even more recently, the Beyhive has been keen to the rumor that Bey will release a new solo album before her headlining performance at Coachella next weekend. These rumors became especially pertinent when whisperings of 11-hour rehearsal days for said performance surfaced, because such practice wouldn’t be necessary for old material.

Beyoncé wouldn’t need 11 hours to rehearse the same End of Time stomp she been doing since Revel. New music CONFIRMED wig outgoing https://t.co/yeHt7IO38g — THE HOOD ORACLE (@MADBLACKTHOT) April 3, 2018

With those rumors ablaze, fans were going strong on Tuesday hoping for a Bey and Hov collab album to drop at midnight, seeing as it’s a celebration of their 10 years of faithf…well, 10 years of marriage.

Midnight came and went on both coasts, and we haven’t been gifted with any new Beyoncé songs–but the hive will always keep hope alive. Take a look at how people on Twitter are reacting to the idea of Beyoncé possibly releasing music before next weekend.

Isn’t tomorrow Beyoncé and Jay Z’s 10 year anniversary? Would be a good time to drop a joint album pic.twitter.com/GEkuV5vstD — lemonade heux 💋 (@jstcwarrior) April 3, 2018

Hive: Beyoncé is gunna DROP SOMETHING AT 12 Beyoncé at 12: pic.twitter.com/vWxaY9wBgB — DreamYoncé 💛💙💜💚💗 (@DreamYonce347) April 4, 2018