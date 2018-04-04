Miss New Thickness: A Gallery Of Reasons Kehlani Couldn’t Keep Her Hands Off Of Demi Lovato
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 16
❯
❮
Demi Lovato’s Newfound Thickness
Demi Lovato made waves yesterday for inviting Kehlani on stage with her to partake in some bedroom canoodling where things got pretty steamy. The video prompted many to take notice of something that’s been sprouting up more and more as of late: Demi is getting thick. Like frozen milkshake thick. And it’s glorious.
We decided to help you out a bit with some pic gathering. You didn’t know? Take a look at Demi and her ever growing thigh meats. Salute.