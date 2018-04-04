Kicked, Pushed: Blac Chyna Loses Endorsement With Stroller Company After Feather-Flappin Six Flags Fade

Image via Splash

Blac Chyna Loses Stroller Company Endorsement After Six Flags Fight

Looks like Blac Chyna’s mother bear brawl has cost her a bag.

According to TMZ, Chyna has lost an endorsement deal with Momiie strollers after the higher-ups caught wind of her Six Flags savagery.

In fairness, the folks at Momiie are said to have BEEN considering dropping the diaper-butt diva due to her online behavioral issues and sex tape. This latest online debacle is just the lace-front wig that broke the camel’s back.

“[We] cannot excuse that sort of reaction and behavior particularly in a family resort around children.”

No word on how much Momiie paid Chyna, but it is reported that she had the opportunity to get her own strollers that would have likely made her a LOT of money.

Would you have put your business at risk over someone touching your child’s hand?