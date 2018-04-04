SMH: Fabolous Cryptically Speaks On Abuse Allegations As Messy Miserables Spread THIS Rumor

Here we go again…

Fabolous Speaks, Twitter Spreads $300K Rumor

There’s currently a rumor circulating that a gang of messy miserables are using to “justify” Fabolous’ domestic assault case.

Earlier this week a rumor spread on Facebook that waaaaaay back in 2004 Emily B’s father allegedly stole $300,000 from the rapper and Fabolous retaliated against Emily for it (14 years later) because she was allegedly in on it.

The rumor has since spread to Twitter and your ashy and unmoisturized mama’s basement dwelling friends are now sharing it as FACT with zero evidence to substantiate their claims.

“See I know the whole Fab story..” got me crine pic.twitter.com/afff8ftvus — Italien Beef WITH Gyro Meat (@_ChickenGeorge) April 2, 2018

Disgusting.

Until a police report/eyewitness/statement on the incident pops up we’re not believing this one. Furthermore, NOTHING can validate a man domestically abusing his partner by hitting them seven times in the face and knocking their teeth out.

That $300k that emily b stole from fab ( allegedly ) could be used to fix her front teeth 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Fabian Francis (@goodguyfab) April 3, 2018

Women on here talkin bout even if Emily B did steal 300k that’s not an excuse to lay hands on her 😭😭 that’s a mental illness — Chris ☘️ (@TrapMoneyChris) April 3, 2018

Get your musty, crusty, friends, please.

We do have some new FACTS that are out now about Fab, hit the flip.