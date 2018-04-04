SMH: Fabolous Cryptically Speaks On Abuse Allegations As Messy Miserables Spread THIS Rumor
Fabolous Speaks, Twitter Spreads $300K Rumor
There’s currently a rumor circulating that a gang of messy miserables are using to “justify” Fabolous’ domestic assault case.
Earlier this week a rumor spread on Facebook that waaaaaay back in 2004 Emily B’s father allegedly stole $300,000 from the rapper and Fabolous retaliated against Emily for it (14 years later) because she was allegedly in on it.
The rumor has since spread to Twitter and your ashy and unmoisturized mama’s basement dwelling friends are now sharing it as FACT with zero evidence to substantiate their claims.
Disgusting.
Until a police report/eyewitness/statement on the incident pops up we’re not believing this one. Furthermore, NOTHING can validate a man domestically abusing his partner by hitting them seven times in the face and knocking their teeth out.
Get your musty, crusty, friends, please.
We do have some new FACTS that are out now about Fab, hit the flip.
Fabolous released a message on Snapchat about “letting God show people.”
As previously reported Fab is now facing one count of aggravated assault in the third degree as well as one count of making terroristic threats, also in the third degree he could face three to five years in state prison along with up to $15,000 in fines for the aggravated assault charge alone.