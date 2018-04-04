Gut Full Of Barb? Nicki Minaj Spotted At LAX After Mystery Hiatus And Folks Think Nasir Knocked Her Up
Nicki Minaj Reappears At LAX, But Is She Pregnant?
Nicki Minaj was finally spotted out at LAX by paparazzi after taking a 4 month hiatus from the public eye, and her tummy looks a little funny according to fans.
Her Barbz speculated that Nicki was falling back from social media and public spaces in general so she could concentrate on her music and heal from a break up, but could it actually be because she’s pregnant? Nicki was spotted in a loose blouse that looked perfect for hiding a tummy full of baby, but it seems to be rounding out just enough to reveal a secret seed…
She also seems to be walking a little funny, but it could because of her wobbledly booty…
What do you think, is Nicki sporting a tiny belly full of Nasir? Barbz think so….
