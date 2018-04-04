Ci-ne-matic Advancements: $652.5 Million ‘Black Panther’ Is Now The 4th Highest Grossing Domestic Film Of ALL-TIME

Image via Ian West/PA Images/Getty Images

Black Panther Becomes 4th Highest Grossing Domestic Film Ever

What? You thought it was over? Nah, pleighboi. Wakanda still gettin’ that shmoneyyyyy!

According to Forbes, Ryan Coogler’s superhero film now holds a new spot on the list of highest-grossing domestic films of all-time.

The total domestic gross of $652.5 million has surpassed Jurassic World to take the #4 slot, the worldwide sits pretty at $1.6 billion.

That global total also surpasses Frozen to enter the list of top-ten highest grossing films ever according to Deadline.

This tally is even more impressive when you consider that this movie came out in the middle of February with kids in school and no summer break boost.

Wakanda FOREVER!