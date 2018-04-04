When The Checks Stop Coming In Exclusive: IRS Says Ja Rule Hasn’t Paid Taxes For 11 Years

Rapper In Hot Water With Uncle Sam For Allegedly Failing To Pay Taxes In Several Years

His rap heyday was almost 15 years ago.

But that apparently hasn’t stopped Ja Rule from raking in the dough, because the IRS has hit him with a tax lien for nearly $400,000, and alleged he failed to pay taxes from 2004 through 2015, BOSSIP has learned.

The feds slapped Ja Rule – whose real name is Jeffrey Atkins – with the tax lien last month for a total of $363,269 for income he earned in 2014 and 2015.

But it doesn’t stop there. The IRS has filed multiple liens against the Murder Inc. rapper in recent years, all which point to a pattern of alleged tax dodging that does back for at least a decade.

In 2015, the IRS said he failed to pay $92,728 in back taxes for the year 2012. Also that year, the feds said Ja failed to pay an additional $89,913 in outstanding tax debt, this time for the tax year 2013. And in 2013 the IRS said he owed $1.7 million for tax nonpayment from 2004 through 2008.

As of this week, there was no evidence to suggest that Ja Rule had paid any of the taxes back, according to public records.

Uncle Sam doesn’t play around when it comes to collecting taxes. Ja Rule better take heed from his contemporary, DMX, who a judge just sentenced to a year in jail and $2.2 million in restitution ignoring his tax obligations.