Still Swirling Strong: Reggie Bush And Lilit Avagyan Have A Date Night Out

- By Bossip Staff
Reggie Bush and wife Lilit Avagyan are spotted leaving the Poppy club after partying the night away in West Hollywood

Photographer Group / Splash News

Reggie Bush And Wife Lilit Party It Up At Poppy

Reggie Bush and his Kimmy Fakes wife Lilit Avagyan looked to be in great spirits after a night out partying at Poppy nightclub in West Hollywood.

You may recall the couple faced some controversy when Reggie fathered a child outside of the marriage last year. Good to see them still going strong despite his infidelity.

More photos below, then hit the flip for some social media affection

👑👑

A post shared by reggiebush (@reggiebush) on

White chocolate mocha

A post shared by Lilit Avagyan Bush (@lilitslife) on

🐱

A post shared by reggiebush (@reggiebush) on

🐱

A post shared by reggiebush (@reggiebush) on

Reggae nights

A post shared by Lilit Avagyan Bush (@lilitslife) on

    Late valentines day wishes to Mrs. Bush @lilitslife

    A post shared by reggiebush (@reggiebush) on

    My morning motivation. #heartandhustlegym

    A post shared by Lilit Avagyan Bush (@lilitslife) on

    Forever is never long enough for me

    A post shared by Lilit Avagyan Bush (@lilitslife) on

    #Dirty30 has officially arrived Happy Birthday @lilitslife 🎂

    A post shared by reggiebush (@reggiebush) on

    We can do all things through Christ who strengthens us.

    A post shared by Lilit Avagyan Bush (@lilitslife) on

    🐱

    A post shared by reggiebush (@reggiebush) on

    #kendricklamarconcert

    A post shared by reggiebush (@reggiebush) on

    Cookies and cream

    A post shared by Lilit Avagyan Bush (@lilitslife) on

    #BatmanAndRobin @lilitslife

    A post shared by reggiebush (@reggiebush) on

